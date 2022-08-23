Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 59,197 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Marco Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 59,197 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 1.3% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $13,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

INTC traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,322,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,690,804. The stock has a market cap of $139.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. Intel Co. has a one year low of $33.73 and a one year high of $56.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.31 and a 200-day moving average of $42.95.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

