Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 64,706 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Marco Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,706 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up 1.8% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $17,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 324.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 469,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,773,000 after purchasing an additional 358,497 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,790,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422,105 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 67,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 588,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,818,000 after purchasing an additional 114,566 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $810,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.13. The stock had a trading volume of 329,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,018,357. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $277.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.70. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.35.

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

