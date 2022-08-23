MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.09-$3.09 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.20 billion-$9.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.19 billion.

Shares of NYSE MTZ traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.53. 3,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,794. MasTec has a 52 week low of $62.64 and a 52 week high of $104.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.67.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 10.82%. MasTec’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MasTec will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MasTec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $110.18.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in MasTec by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

