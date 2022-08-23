Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Position Increased by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Materion were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Materion in the fourth quarter worth about $8,613,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Materion by 828.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 62,447 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Materion by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 135,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,452,000 after purchasing an additional 46,921 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Materion by 18.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 218,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,770,000 after acquiring an additional 33,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materion in the first quarter valued at $2,794,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Materion Trading Down 3.6 %

MTRN opened at $92.37 on Tuesday. Materion Co. has a 12 month low of $68.01 and a 12 month high of $97.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.30.

Materion Announces Dividend

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $445.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.48 million. Materion had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Materion in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Materion from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

About Materion



Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

