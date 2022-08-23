Maxar Technologies (MAXR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE: MAXR) in the last few weeks:

8/11/2022 – Maxar Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $43.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/11/2022 – Maxar Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/10/2022 – Maxar Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2022 – Maxar Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $44.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/10/2022 – Maxar Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $52.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/10/2022 – Maxar Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $52.00 to $45.00.

7/15/2022 – Maxar Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Maxar Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of MAXR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.72. The stock had a trading volume of 7,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.92 and a 12 month high of $40.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.27.

Get Maxar Technologies Inc alerts:

Maxar Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maxar Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maxar Technologies

In other Maxar Technologies news, SVP Elizabeth Andora sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $146,966.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,178.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAXR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the second quarter worth about $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 24.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3,768.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.