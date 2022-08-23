Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.03-$1.03 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.89 billion-$30.89 billion.
Mazda Motor Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:MZDAY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.47. 41,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.88. Mazda Motor has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $4.91.
About Mazda Motor
