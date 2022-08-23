MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Stock Performance

Shares of MNOV stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. MediciNova has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.51.

Get MediciNova alerts:

Institutional Trading of MediciNova

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in shares of MediciNova during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in MediciNova in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in MediciNova during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in MediciNova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in MediciNova by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. 15.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.