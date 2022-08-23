Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.15 and last traded at $7.22. 3,999 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,983,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MRSN has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.
Mersana Therapeutics Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average of $4.42.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRSN. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $37,000. Washington University purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Mersana Therapeutics
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.
Further Reading
