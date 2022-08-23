Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.15 and last traded at $7.22. 3,999 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,983,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRSN has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Mersana Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average of $4.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 80,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.28 per share, for a total transaction of $264,889.52. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,648,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,368,434.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 80,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.28 per share, with a total value of $264,889.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,648,913 shares in the company, valued at $28,368,434.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 14,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $47,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,663,673 shares in the company, valued at $27,723,753.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 185,674 shares of company stock valued at $597,913 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRSN. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $37,000. Washington University purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mersana Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.