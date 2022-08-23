MesChain 24 Hour Volume Hits $14,387.00 (MES)

MesChain (MES) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One MesChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MesChain has traded down 40.8% against the U.S. dollar. MesChain has a total market cap of $173,930.10 and $14,387.00 worth of MesChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- OKC Token (OKT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00084228 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001609 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002157 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00769756 BTC.
MesChain Profile
MesChain’s total supply is 4,399,700,232 coins and its circulating supply is 874,972,732 coins. MesChain’s official Twitter account is @MeschainMES. MesChain’s official website is www.meschain.io.
Buying and Selling MesChain
Receive News & Updates for MesChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MesChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.