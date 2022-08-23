MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Trading Down 4.5%

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Rating)’s share price were down 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.17 and last traded at $21.20. Approximately 14,940 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 32,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.20.

MetroCity Bankshares Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $539.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.74.

Get MetroCity Bankshares alerts:

MetroCity Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCBS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $638,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $437,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,638,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 26,029 shares in the last quarter. 21.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It provides consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also offers construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, single family residential mortgage, small business administration, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MetroCity Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetroCity Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.