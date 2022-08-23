Michael Toporek Buys 5,146 Shares of Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH) Stock

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Rating) CEO Michael Toporek bought 5,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.38 per share, with a total value of $22,539.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,110 shares in the company, valued at $57,421.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Toporek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Michael Toporek purchased 7,700 shares of Soluna stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $24,563.00.

Soluna Stock Performance

Soluna stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.17. 131,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.56. Soluna Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $17.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Soluna ( NASDAQ:SLNH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.68 million during the quarter. Soluna had a negative net margin of 63.62% and a negative return on equity of 34.10%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Soluna from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Soluna

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Soluna in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,065,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Soluna during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,961,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Soluna during the 1st quarter valued at about $795,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Soluna during the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Soluna during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Soluna Company Profile

Soluna Holdings, Inc builds and develops modular data centers for cryptocurrency mining. It also operates in the blockchain business. The company is headquartered in Albany, New York.

