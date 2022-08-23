Minds Price Hits $0.27 on Top Exchanges (MINDS)

Minds (MINDS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. Minds has a total market cap of $1.70 million and $12,213.00 worth of Minds was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minds coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Minds has traded up 4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,273.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003845 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002403 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00129416 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00033209 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00073038 BTC.

Minds is a coin. Minds’ official Twitter account is @minds.

According to CryptoCompare, “Minds is an open source and decentralized social networking platform where users are rewarded with Minds tokens for contributions to the community. Their goal is to build a new model for content creators to take back their Internet freedom, revenue and social reach. The Minds token is a social networking utility built upon the Ethereum ERC-20 standard. Minds chose to issue its tokens on the Ethereum network because it is the leading open source, general purpose blockchain optimized for smart contracts. It includes sophisticated web tools to develop a user-friendly experience and has established broad credibility through market experience with mobile payments, distributed exchanges, cryptocurrencies and enterprise blockchain solutions “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minds directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minds should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minds using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

