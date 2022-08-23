Missfresh (NYSE:MF) and Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Critical Review

Missfresh (NYSE:MF – Get Rating) and Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Missfresh and Newegg Commerce, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Missfresh 0 1 2 0 2.67 Newegg Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A

Missfresh currently has a consensus price target of $6.39, suggesting a potential upside of 5,306.09%. Given Missfresh’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Missfresh is more favorable than Newegg Commerce.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Missfresh $935.69 million 0.03 -$251.71 million N/A N/A Newegg Commerce $2.38 million 621.38 $36.26 million N/A N/A

This table compares Missfresh and Newegg Commerce’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Newegg Commerce has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Missfresh.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.2% of Missfresh shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Newegg Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of Newegg Commerce shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Missfresh and Newegg Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Missfresh N/A N/A N/A Newegg Commerce N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Missfresh has a beta of -2.01, indicating that its share price is 301% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Newegg Commerce has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Missfresh

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks. The company also sells its products through vending machines. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Newegg Commerce

Newegg Commerce, Inc. operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video, home audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; Xbox, Playstation, legacy gaming, and gaming titles; and home networking, commercial networking, server and components, and smart home products. It also provides display and printing, office technology furniture, office supplies, and mailing and inventory supplies; software, digital downloads, warranty and services, 3rd party gift cards, and entertainment products; car electronics, marine and aviation, motorcycles and ATV, performance parts, tools and equipment, and wheels and tires; home improvement tools, home appliances, kitchen utensils, outdoor and garden furniture, pet supplies, and generators; and fitness, sports, and health and beauty supplies. The company operates B2C platforms, including Newegg.com, Newegg.ca, and Newegg Global, as well as mobile apps; and B2B platforms comprising NeweggBusiness.com. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in City of Industry, California. Newegg Commerce, Inc. is a subsidiary of Hangzhou Liaison Interactive Information Technology Co., Ltd.

