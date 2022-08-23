Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Receives $56.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MONRF shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moncler from €62.00 ($63.27) to €58.00 ($59.18) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Moncler from €71.00 ($72.45) to €60.00 ($61.22) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. HSBC raised shares of Moncler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Moncler from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Moncler from €59.50 ($60.71) to €62.00 ($63.27) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Moncler Price Performance

MONRF opened at $51.55 on Tuesday. Moncler has a 1-year low of $39.08 and a 1-year high of $78.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.66.

Moncler Company Profile

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

