Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $22,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VB. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 16,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 53,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,445,000 after purchasing an additional 18,763 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,407. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.78. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.62 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

