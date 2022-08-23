Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,028 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.1% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $27,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOE. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,236.4% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VOE traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.73. 2,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,966. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.80 and a 1-year high of $154.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.50.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

