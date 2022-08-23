Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $11.60 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $11,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,825,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,171,000 after purchasing an additional 20,247 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,343,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,660,000 after purchasing an additional 97,669 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,414,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,818,000 after purchasing an additional 8,641 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 957,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,588,000 after purchasing an additional 89,571 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 892,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,145,000 after purchasing an additional 57,665 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,090. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $133.55 and a 52 week high of $178.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.00.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

