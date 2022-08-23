Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.20 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $4,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 300.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,187,000 after buying an additional 17,524 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,682,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,986,000 after buying an additional 1,037,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,195. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $69.90 and a 52 week high of $91.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.92.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

