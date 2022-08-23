Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $80.06 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 738,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,626 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 3.1% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $80,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,696,317. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.63 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.01.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

