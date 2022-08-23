Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $9.14 Million Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $9,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 161.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of DVY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.79. The company had a trading volume of 6,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,462. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $112.29 and a twelve month high of $133.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.65 and its 200-day moving average is $123.99.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.867 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

