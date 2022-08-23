Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Invests $19 Million in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 85,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,000,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Albemarle at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.9% during the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Albemarle by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in Albemarle by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 16,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of Albemarle stock traded up $5.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $281.68. 17,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,751. The company has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.10. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.93 and a fifty-two week high of $291.48.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 71.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALB has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Monday, May 16th. KeyCorp raised shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $368.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $243.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.05.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

