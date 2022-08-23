Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 17,188 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,188 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $15,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.78. The company had a trading volume of 489,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,921,322. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $53.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.69.

