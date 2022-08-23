Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 28,382 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 623.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,382 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $5,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGC. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $808,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 273,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,052,000 after buying an additional 22,729 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,694,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,866,000 after buying an additional 6,957 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MGC stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $144.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,294. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.66. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $127.06 and a twelve month high of $170.00.

