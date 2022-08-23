Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Sells 712 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 425,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $125,028,000 after buying an additional 12,467 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 13,631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $3.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $282.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,729. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.50.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

