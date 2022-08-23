Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,247 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 290,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,247 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $59,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 4,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 26,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 14,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 974.0% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 75,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,483,000 after purchasing an additional 68,404 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IWM traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.25. 954,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,502,820. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.30 and a 200-day moving average of $189.23. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.78 and a 52 week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.