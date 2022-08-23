MONK Reaches Market Capitalization of $492,386.53 (MONK)

MONK (MONK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. In the last week, MONK has traded 26.3% lower against the dollar. MONK has a market capitalization of $492,386.53 and approximately $1,816.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MONK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0380 or 0.00000176 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002017 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000367 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000143 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MONK

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_.

MONK Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MONK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

