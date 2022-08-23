Monumental Financial Group Inc. Buys New Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Visa Stock Down 0.6 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

V traded down $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.34. 78,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,712,191. The stock has a market cap of $391.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $236.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.