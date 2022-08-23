Monumental Financial Group Inc. Buys New Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
V traded down $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.34. 78,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,712,191. The stock has a market cap of $391.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $236.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
