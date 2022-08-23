Monumental Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SDG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,788. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 12 month low of $76.60 and a 12 month high of $100.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.07.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.741 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

