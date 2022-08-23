Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Increased to $348.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $313.00 to $348.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Atlantic Securities lowered Moody’s from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Moody’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $298.00 to $283.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $325.92.

Moody’s Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of MCO stock opened at $304.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.20. Moody’s has a one year low of $251.01 and a one year high of $407.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $289.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Moody’s will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 30.24%.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moody’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 177.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

