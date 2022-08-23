Moonriver (MOVR) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.42 Million

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. One Moonriver coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.68 or 0.00063550 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $69.18 million and $6.42 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001590 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002156 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00769767 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Moonriver Profile
Moonriver’s total supply is 10,441,322 coins and its circulating supply is 5,056,656 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Moonriver Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Moonriver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonriver and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.