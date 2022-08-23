Moonriver (MOVR) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.42 Million

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. One Moonriver coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.68 or 0.00063550 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $69.18 million and $6.42 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00769767 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,441,322 coins and its circulating supply is 5,056,656 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonriver Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

