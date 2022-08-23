Morgan Stanley Boosts DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target to $141.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.36.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of DTE traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,217. The stock has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $108.22 and a 52 week high of $140.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $80,568.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,965.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $234,234.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,471.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $80,568.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at $467,965.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $692,701 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of DTE Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.