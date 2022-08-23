Morgan Stanley Increases American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target to $118.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $118.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.71.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,980. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.02. American Electric Power has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $105.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.35.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEP. American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1,288.9% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

