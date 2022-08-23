Morgan Stanley Raises Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target to $115.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.85% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Entergy from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Baader Bank set a $188.00 price target on Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Entergy from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group set a $123.00 price target on Entergy in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Entergy from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.07.

Shares of NYSE ETR traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $119.60. The stock had a trading volume of 9,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,152. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.58. Entergy has a twelve month low of $98.50 and a twelve month high of $126.82.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.42. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Entergy will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,156,775.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Entergy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Entergy by 6.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter worth about $20,667,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Entergy by 6.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Entergy by 9.4% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

