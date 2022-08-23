Morgan Stanley Raises Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Price Target to $242.00

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $222.00 to $242.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $237.00 to $218.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $235.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $211.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $187.89 and a fifty-two week high of $249.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.77. The company has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Insider Activity

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $294,014.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,437,475.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $87,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,944,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $294,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,437,475.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

