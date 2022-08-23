Morgan Stanley Trims Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Target Price to $225.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $280.00 to $225.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on META. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $255.37.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $163.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.33. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.07 and a 200-day moving average of $177.49.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.93, for a total transaction of $65,640.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,382.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.93, for a total transaction of $65,640.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,382.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,276 shares of company stock worth $8,598,394 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after buying an additional 13,727 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,032,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 149.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $112,566,000 after buying an additional 303,001 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

