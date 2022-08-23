Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Receives $287.11 Consensus PT from Analysts

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $287.11.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Loop Capital started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:MSI opened at $248.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $273.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $127,145.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,276.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $127,145.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,276.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 12,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.32, for a total value of $3,089,882.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,951,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,831 shares of company stock valued at $51,833,556 over the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 25.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth about $470,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 29.6% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.