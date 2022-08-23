Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Shares Down 1.8%

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (TSE:MPVD – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.55. Approximately 350,144 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 209,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

The company has a market capitalization of C$116.00 million and a PE ratio of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.69.

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 107,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

