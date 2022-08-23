MS INTERNATIONAL (LON:MSI) Stock Price Down 0.6%

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 325 ($3.93) and last traded at GBX 325 ($3.93). 2,452 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 6,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 327 ($3.95).

MS INTERNATIONAL Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £52.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,083.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 291.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 271.72.

MS INTERNATIONAL Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a GBX 7.50 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from MS INTERNATIONAL’s previous dividend of $1.75. MS INTERNATIONAL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

About MS INTERNATIONAL

MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services specialist engineering products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Defence, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Corporate Branding divisions.

