Must Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,939 Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,939 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,000. Twilio makes up about 0.9% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 23.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,021,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $827,554,000 after buying an additional 962,047 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 22.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,204,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,978,000 after purchasing an additional 770,655 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 25.8% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,755,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,579,000 after purchasing an additional 770,512 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,552,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,602,000 after purchasing an additional 107,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,154,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,452,000 after purchasing an additional 93,817 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Twilio
In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $71,012.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,420,815.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $71,012.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,420,815.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $283,497.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,722,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,349 shares of company stock worth $1,128,148. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Twilio Price Performance
Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. Analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently weighed in on TWLO. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.20.
Twilio Profile
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Twilio (TWLO)
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Lifted By Institutional Shift
- Palo Alto Networks Leads Cloud Security Stocks Higher
- MarketBeat Podcast: Fantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio
- Should You Buy These Copper Stocks Ahead Of Monster Demand?
- Three Industrial Stocks That Can Weather a Stormy Recession
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.