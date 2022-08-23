Must Asset Management Inc. Has $39.64 Million Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Must Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 1,380.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,091 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,406 shares during the quarter. SEA makes up approximately 20.0% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Must Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of SEA worth $39,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in SEA by 110.3% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 488 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SE. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.25.

NYSE SE traded down $1.09 on Tuesday, reaching $63.21. 177,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,498,895. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $54.06 and a 12 month high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.94. The stock has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.60.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.16. SEA had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.83) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

