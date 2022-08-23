Must Asset Management Inc. Invests $503,000 in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,923 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TWTR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,314,021 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $617,134,000 after purchasing an additional 378,646 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,565,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,660,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 2,650.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,404,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $190,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Twitter by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,908,560 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $168,928,000 after acquiring an additional 111,268 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twitter alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Twitter

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 711,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,303,269.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 711,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,303,269.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $611,337.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,285,651.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,266 shares of company stock worth $2,186,340 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Twitter Trading Down 5.6 %

Several research firms have commented on TWTR. Citigroup upped their price objective on Twitter from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Twitter from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet downgraded Twitter from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Twitter from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Shares of Twitter stock traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.58. 817,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,546,100. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $68.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.21. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Profile

(Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.