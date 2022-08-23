Must Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,760 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,000. Shopify accounts for about 0.6% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,703,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Shopify by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Shopify by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 173,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $239,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 17,878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,625,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

SHOP traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $32.52. 649,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,571,580. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.72 and a fifty-two week high of $176.29. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.68. The stock has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Shopify to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities lowered shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.49.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

