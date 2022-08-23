Must Asset Management Inc. Sells 611,277 Shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS)

Must Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611,277 shares during the quarter. 1stdibs.Com comprises about 2.1% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Must Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 1stdibs.Com were worth $4,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIBS. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in 1stdibs.Com by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 76,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. 51.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at 1stdibs.Com

In other 1stdibs.Com news, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 6,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $36,683.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 105,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,285.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 15,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total value of $93,632.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 118,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,768.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 6,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $36,683.79. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 105,755 shares in the company, valued at $593,285.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,742 shares of company stock worth $336,492. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

1stdibs.Com Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIBS. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of 1stdibs.Com stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.92. 4,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,847. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.04 million, a PE ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.03.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $24.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.85 million. 1stdibs.Com had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%. 1stdibs.Com’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

See Also

