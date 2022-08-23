Mystic Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for about 0.9% of Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,218,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,565,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039,853 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,282,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,205,735,000 after acquiring an additional 753,469 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,342,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,535,000 after acquiring an additional 707,482 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,093,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,698,000 after acquiring an additional 311,952 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $649,161,000. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CL traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.21. 29,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,546,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $67.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.16. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 81.39%.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,368 shares of company stock valued at $10,172,933 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CL. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

