Mystic Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 41,300 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $794,199.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,846,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,504,349. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,268,624 shares of company stock valued at $28,615,893 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.92.

GS traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $341.95. 6,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,812. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.21.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $15.02 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.09%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

See Also

