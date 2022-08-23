Mystic Asset Management Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 113,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,634,000 after buying an additional 70,775 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 21,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 296,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,750,000 after buying an additional 114,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen set a $260.00 target price on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.71.
Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.22. 1,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,471. The stock has a market cap of $64.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.64 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 42.64%.
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
