Mystic Asset Management Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 113,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,634,000 after buying an additional 70,775 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 21,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 296,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,750,000 after buying an additional 114,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen set a $260.00 target price on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.22. 1,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,471. The stock has a market cap of $64.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.64 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

