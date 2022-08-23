Mystic Asset Management Inc. Has $737,000 Stock Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,968,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,713,000 after buying an additional 325,104 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Grid by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,371,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,177,000 after purchasing an additional 245,263 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in National Grid by 275.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,212,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,231,000 after purchasing an additional 889,963 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in National Grid by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,039,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,923,000 after purchasing an additional 59,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in National Grid by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 645,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,636,000 after purchasing an additional 19,887 shares during the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NGG traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,533. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.94. National Grid plc has a one year low of $59.53 and a one year high of $80.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

National Grid Profile

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NGG shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,145.00.

(Get Rating)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.