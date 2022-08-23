Mystic Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,000 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,090 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,836,466 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,551,000 after buying an additional 210,976 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,671,214 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,733,000 after purchasing an additional 20,647 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,601,344 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,755,000 after acquiring an additional 23,364 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,055,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,779,000 after acquiring an additional 38,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 651,355 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,052,000 after buying an additional 33,654 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SUPN traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.18. The stock had a trading volume of 6,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,737. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 1.04. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.26 and a 12-month high of $36.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.04.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $170.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.23 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $164,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 87,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $164,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 87,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 17,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $588,787.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,859,431.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,733 shares of company stock valued at $1,981,963 in the last 90 days. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

