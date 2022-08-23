Mystic Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,270 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 64.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.8% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 167.3% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BABA stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.20. 468,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,702,204. The company has a market cap of $236.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.34 and its 200 day moving average is $102.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $182.09.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.15 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. HSBC decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

