Mystic Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 492,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 325,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 75,105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 267,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 17.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 213,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 31,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 28.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 120,606 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 26,401 shares in the last quarter. 21.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of MQT traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.10. 39,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,878. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average of $11.89. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $14.96.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

